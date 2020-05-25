CM Yogi says 75% of Returnees from Mumbai, 50% from Delhi are Covid-19 +ve; Priyanka Gandhi Reacts

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in a webinar said that at least 25 lakh migrant workers had returned form other states, adding that 75 percent of those who returned from Mumbai and 50 percent of the workers coming back from Delhi were infected with COVID-19.

He also said that 25-30 percent of the migrant workers who had returned from other states were infected with the disease.

The CM held a Facebook live enlisting the measures taken by the state government to control the infection. He said that the geography of UP is such that the migrants returning to a number of other states had to pass through it.

He also went on to explain how the state tackled cluster infections caused by the Tablighi Jamaat event held at the Nizamuddin Markaz, and cluster infections in Agra and Noida.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter to condemn the Chief Minister's statement that people returning to the state from other states were raising the number of coronavirus cases and asked him to share the testing and infection data with full transparency.

"Heard the UP Chief Minister's statement. According to him, 75 per cent of returnees from Maharashtra, 50 per cent from Delhi and 25 per cent from other states have tested Covid-19 positive. According to the state government figures, around 25 lakh people have returned to UP," she said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Questioning the Chief Minister, Priyanka asked if he meant that there were more than 10 lakh people affected by Covid-19 in the state. The state government statistics say total number of Covid-19 affected persons in UP is 6,228. "What's the basis of statistics of infection reported by him? Where did this percentage of returned migrants come from," she remarked.

If there was some truth in the Chief Minister's statement then the state government should share the testing and infection data with the public, she said and added, it should also tell us about the preparation to control the infection.

The migrant workers have been returning from the Shramik special trains since May 1. UP has received the maximum number of Shramik special trains, ferrying stranded workers, students, tourists and pilgrims.

Thousands of people have also returned to the state either on foot or through other modes of travel, like trucks, buses, bicycle and auto-rickshaws.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, UP has recorded 6,268 Covid-19 cases. Of this, 161 people have died and 3,538 recovered.

(With inputs from IANS)

