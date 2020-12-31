CM Yogi to Inaugurate Bhadohi Carpet Expo Mart, Akhilesh Attacks Govt for 'Re-Inaugurating' it Thrice

UP CM Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Carpet Expo Mart on Thursday in Bhadohi to provide better opportunities to the weavers in the region.

The Expo Mart, spread over in 5500 square meters, is equipped with state of the art facilities.

However, the Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Yogi government and said that this project is being inaugurated for the third time and it is a sheer waste of public money.

“After re-inaugurating many projects of the Samajwadi Party regime, the BJP government now started inaugurating SP’s works three times as well. Like the ‘Bhadohi Carpet Expo-Mart’ inauguration for the third time. When will the government tell about the Babatpur-Bhadohi road and other incomplete projects? BJP should not waste public money in showy event management,” the Samajwadi Party Chief said in a tweet.

भाजपा सरकार सपा के कामों का दुबारा उद्घाटन-लोकार्पण करते-करते अब तीन बार भी करने लगी है जैसे ‘भदोही कार्पेट एक्सपो-मार्ट’ का तीसरी बार होने वाला लोकार्पण. सरकार बताए बाबतपुर-भदोही मार्ग व बाकी अधूरे काम कब पूरे होंगे.भाजपा दिखावटी इवेंट मैनेजमेंट में जनता का पैसा न बर्बाद करे. pic.twitter.com/ND7OVXHpHq — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 31, 2020

As per information, due to lack of proper space to organize carpet fair in Bhadohi district, the carpet fair were earlier held in other districts where a number of foreign importers used to buy carpet products from other cities including Bhadohi. But with the inauguration of the carpet mart will help the carpet industry.

The Carpet Expo Mart would be fully equipped with hi-tech facilities. It will accommodate 94 shops, canteen and cafeteria.