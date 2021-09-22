CMs Changed, BJP May Drop 50% MLAs in 2022 State Polls to Curb Anti-Incumbency: Report

In order to fight anti-incumbency and dissatisfaction, BJP will drop as many as 50 per cent of its sitting MLAs in the upcoming state polls in 2022.

According to an exclusive report by Hindustan Times, after changing chief ministers in Gujarat and Uttarakhand, this is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) next plan of action.

In the previous assembly elections, the party had dropped 15-20% of the sitting MLAs. Assembly elections will be held in Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in 2022.

The BJP is also looking to recruit a whopping 1.5 crore new members in the party to take its total membership in India’s largest state to a massive four crore.

This is significant as 8.67 crore people in the state had voted in the last elections in 2017 out of the total 14 crore voters in Uttar Pradesh. BJP had then got 3.44 crore votes to get 312 seats and had two crore party members in UP during those elections.

“We presently have 2.5 crore members and will work as part of a big campaign to add 1.5 crore more members before the assembly elections. We are a workers party and will work with full strength to fulfill this aim,” BJP State Secretary Chandra Mohan told News18.

To achieve this, the party has said that it will be adding 100 new members on each polling booth in UP. The state has over 1.6 lakh booths and in the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the party had won a lead in nearly 1.23 lakh booths.

BJP had two crore members in UP during the 2017 assembly polls. Over the last four years, it has added another 50 lakh members, party functionaries said. BJP also has a database of all 14 crore voters in UP, with as many as 27 classifications, including gender, caste and economic profile, and contact details and addresses of all members.

