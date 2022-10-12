CNN-News18 Indian of the Year: CM Yogi Awarded in 'Politics' Category, Says BJP Broke UP Record with Two-third Votes

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday received the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022 award in politics. Unable to attend the function, the chief minister thanked the people of his state for believing in him by bringing the BJP to power for a second time following the assembly elections earlier in the year.

The chief minister could not attend the event as Uttar Pradesh is in three-day mourning after the death of Samajwadi Party patriarch and three-time CM Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“I thank the people of my state for believing in me and bringing the BJP to power for a second time, 37 years on, we broke Uttar Pradesh’s record with two-third of the votes”, the chief minister said, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

He also thanked CNN-News18 for bestowing him with the honour and lauded the news channel for upholding democratic ethical journalistic values. He expressed his regret of not being able to attend the programme, as he was overseeing the damages caused by heavy and incessant rain in the state for the past few days.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here