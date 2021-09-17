Coal Mining Scam: TMC MP Abhishek, Wife Rujira Move Delhi HC Seeking to Quash ED Summons

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira have moved the Delhi High Court seeking to quash the ED summons issued against them in the alleged coal mining scam. They have also sought to be not summoned to Delhi and for the investigation to be held in Kolkata, challenging the jurisdiction of this case as well.

On September 6, Abhishek was grilled for more than eight hours in Delhi. When he was out of the interrogation, he had said, “This case is from Bengal, but they have called me to Delhi. I am here and have cooperated. They (the BJP) politically can’t contest us, that’s why they are doing this.”

Rujira was summoned on September 1 by the ED. She had earlier written to the ED stating that she was a mother of two and, in this Covid-19 situation, it would not be possible for her to go to Delhi putting her children at risk. She, however, said was ready to be questioned at her residence.

Sources from the Abhishek camp said they would legally cooperate with the ED, but would contest the jurisdiction of the case at the same time.

In their appeal, Abhishek and Rujira have questioned as to why even after being questioned for eight hours, Abhishek was called again within 48 hours.

They have also raised the point that in the name of an investigation, the ED was harassing them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here