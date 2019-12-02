'Coalition Inevitable': Congress & JD(S) Leaders Hint at Another Post-poll Alliance in Karnataka

Bengaluru: With bypolls to 15 Karnataka assembly seats scheduled in three days, the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders are hinting at yet another post-poll alliance. After Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and G Parameshwara welcomed the possibility of a Congress-JD(S) coalition, former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily said that alliance between the two parties was inevitable.

"This is not a dream. This is reality. There must be a coalition government here. If BJP does not win 8 seats, the government will collapse. We cannot afford another election. So there has to be a coalition government," Moily said at Hunsur on Monday.

However, Moily clarified that a pre-poll alliance would not work out for the Congress.

"The situation in Karnataka is such that we cannot go to the elections together. The Congress party can only win in a triangular fight. Workers of the two parties do not unite at all levels if we go to the elections together. The Congress does not have the majority to stand on its own, nor does the JD(S), so a coalition is inevitable," Moily said.

His statements come a day after former deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said that there is nothing wrong in the two parties coming together as they are ideologically aligned.

"There is a possibility of us coming together as we do not want the state to go for mid-term polls. To avoid all this, we can come together but the decision will be taken by the high command," Parameshwara said.

Kharge too voiced a similar opinion, saying that such a decision would be taken if the situation arises.

CM BS Yediyurappa, who is confident that the BJP will win a comfortable majority after the bypolls, said that the Congress and JD(S) should continue dreaming.

"There will be no coalition. We will won all 15 seats and remain in power independently," Yediyurappa said in Belagavi.

The JDS, too, does not seem averse to become part of another coalition.

While not making any statement on a possible alliance, JD(S) Chief HD Deve Gowda said that the situation will depend on what the Congress high command decides after the bypolls.

