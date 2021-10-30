Coalition with Cong as Major Party Will Come to Power at Centre in 2024: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

Taking potshots at the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said a coalition government with Congress as a major party will come to power in 2024, when general elections are due, which will end the reign of the incumbent one-party government.

Speaking to reporters in Pune city of Maharashtra after addressing JS Karandikar memorial lecture organised by the Pune press club, Raut said, “No government can be formed without Congress, which is a major and deeply-rooted party in the country. Congress is the main opposition party too. Others are regional parties."

Queried about political strategist Prashant Kishor’s reported statement that BJP will remain in power for many decades, Raut said the BJP will stay in Indian politics but as an opposition party. “BJP claims that it is the world’s biggest party. If the world’s biggest party loses elections they will become an opposition party. For example, in Maharashtra, the BJP is the main opposition party with 105 MLAs", he said. The BJP’s estranged ally Shiv Sena shares power with NCP and Congress in Maharashtra.

Speaking about the upcoming Assembly elections in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Raut said, “Presently we are focusing in Dadra, Nagar Haveli, and Goa. There is still time for UP elections. We are a smaller player in UP but we will contest".

