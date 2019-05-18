Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Coalition Woes: Naga People's Front to Pull Out from BJP-led Manipur Govt After Polls Conclude

The NPF contends that the BJP does not pay heed to its ideas and suggestions in running the government in the state, a charge rejected by the saffron party.

PTI

Updated:May 18, 2019, 11:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Coalition Woes: Naga People's Front to Pull Out from BJP-led Manipur Govt After Polls Conclude
Biren Singh government had earlier said that the demands of the NPF will be taken up after the polls.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Naga People's Front (NPF) is yet to take a call on pulling out of the BJP-led coalition government in Manipur, saying the decision will be taken after the entire electioneering process is complete.

A meeting of senior NPF leaders was held in Kohima on Saturday evening to decide whether to stay in the coalition government, however, it remained inconclusive, senior party leaders said.

The NPF contends that the BJP does not pay heed to its ideas and suggestions in running the government in the state, a charge rejected by the saffron party.

"The attitude of BJP towards NPF is not understandable and therefore we have had review meetings to re-examine our alliance with the BJP in Manipur since February this year," NPF spokesperson Ahcumbemo Kikon told PTI.

He said the meeting, held this evening at the party's central office here, was attended by party chief Shurhozelie Liezietsu, opposition leader in Nagaland Assembly T R Zeliang, NPF core committee members and the party MLAs in Manipur.

The NPF has four MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly. If the NPF pulls out, it wouldn't impact the BJP-led coalition, which currently has 29 legislators in the House. The other parties in the ruling coalition are NPP (4), LJP (1), Independent (1) and AITC (1).

Eight of the 28 Congress MLAs, who had won the 2017 polls, defected to the BJP last year, taking its tally from 21 to 29 in the Assembly.

"We had threadbare deliberations on the attitude of the BJP government in Manipur towards the NPF legislators, which dwelled on withdrawing support, but the final decision is yet to be taken," Kikon said.

He said the NPF central leaders and legislators from Manipur were of the view that their decision should not disturb the electioneering process.

"The final call on withdrawing from the BJP-led government in Manipur will be taken only after the completion of the entire electioneering process," he added.

However, party sources in Imphal said the decision to pull out of the coalition government has already been taken, but will be announced after results of the Lok Sabha elections are declared on May 23.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram