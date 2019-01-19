‘Coalitions Can be Stable Too’: Who Said What at Mamata Banerjee’s Opposition Rally in Kolkata

Leaders from over a dozen opposition parties came together on Saturday, vowing at a mega rally here to put up a united fight in the coming Lok Sabha elections and oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power. Over 20 leaders, including two from the Congress, attended the show of unity organised by Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee."The BJP government has crossed its expiry date, she said. The leaders called for putting the differences between the parties aside, and said they can decide on issue of prime minister's post after the elections. Some suggested that the opposition should aim at putting up a joint candidate against the BJP nominee in every constituency.1. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said for the upcoming general elections the opposition parties should forget their differences and come together to fight the BJP unitedly. “A small group of senior leaders should be formed to decide on a roadmap, manifesto on how they will ensure good governance. The herculean task of seat-sharing needs to be planned carefully. We need to show even a coalition can be a stable government,” he said.2. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for a collective leadership to remove the ‘fascist government’ at the Centre. She made it clear ‘Post’ (on who will be the Prime Ministerial candidate) is not important for them as of now. “The main objective of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ is to defeat the BJP,” she said.3. BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha said that mood of the nation is Parivartan (transformation) and thanked Mamata for taking the initiative to unite regional parties. Hinting at PM Narendra Modi on hiding Rafale deal, he said, “If you hide the facts, then people will certainly say Chowkidar Chor Hai.”4. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah pitched for Opposition's demand for return to ballot paper voting system to ensure fair elections.5. Mamata Banerjee’s Federal Front got a boost following the participations from BSP, SP and letters from Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi supporting Mamata’s initiative to bring all the regional parties together. Today, at the Brigade Parade Ground, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge read out a letter from UPA president Sonia Gandhi.6. “The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will not be an ordinary one. This will be an election to restore the nation’s faith in democracy, defend our secular ethos and our heritage and defeat forces that are trying to sabotage the constitution of India. This rally marks an important attempt to galvanise leaders across the political spectrum to fight the arrogant and divisive Modi government. I wish this rally all the success,” read the excerpts of Sonia Gandhi’s letter reads7. Mamata highlighted the alleged rift within the BJP leadership, by saying that forget about us, they (Narendra Modi, Amit Shah) don’t even respect Rajnath Singh ji, Sushma Swaraj ji, Nitin Gadkari ji and even their own party. “Country in danger under their leadership,” she said.8. Telugu Desam Party’s N Chandrababu Naidu accused the BJP of giving false slogans and harassing states. “In Karnataka, it is an elected government but they want to manipulate and destabilise the government. They are going to pay a heavy price. HD Kumaraswamy ji has rightly mentioned that the BJP are offering huge money to MLAs. They want to purchase MLAs like animals,” he said.9. On Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Pople used to think that an alliance is not possible. But when SP and BSP tied up on January 12, BJP started to have sleepless nights.” BSP’s Satish Mishra accused the NDA government for spreading lies. “NDA government cannot be tolerated anymore. With the BSP and SP alliance, their defeat is inevitable in Uttar Pradesh,” Mishra said.10. AIADMK chief MK Stalin said that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be the nation's second freedom fight, while Zoram Nationalist Party leader Pu Lalduhawma said the entire northeast will burn if Citizenship Amendment Bill was enacted.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.