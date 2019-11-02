Manipur Group Sets 3-day Deadline for State Govt to Disclose Details of Naga Talks

Guwahati: People continue to fill the streets of Imphal, voicing their apprehension over the Naga peace talks that supposedly reached a conclusion on Thursday.

A day later, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the apex body of seven CSOs in Manipur, extended their ‘cease work agitation’ and launched public alert rallies across the state.

They have now demanded a disclosure of details and points discussed between Centre and the Nationalist Social Council of Nagaland, Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) faction within next three days.

“We have set a deadline for the Manipur government to reveal the information regarding Framework Agreement before November 4. We also appeal to the government to withdraw all paramilitary forces deployed across the state capital. Many schools and colleges have been occupied by the CRPF troopers, and this has created a cognitive threat among people here,” said Khuraijam Athouba, a member of the group.

In Manipur, the worries are about the state’s territorial integrity. The government on Thursday released a statement dispelling rumours of a breakthrough in talks and stating that any settlement with the Naga groups would be reached only after consultations with all stakeholders including Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and that their concerns will be taken into consideration.

“They have always kept the Framework Agreement beyond the purview of public, and even as talks seem to have concluded, it cannot be called transparent and democratic if things are kept secret,” he added.

On Friday, thousands of Meira Paibi (women torch bearers of Manipur) rallied in Imphal holding banners and raising slogans, asserting that the Naga agreement should not affect the territorial integrity of Manipur. Hundreds from the Meitei-Pangal or the native Muslim community also took out a candlelight rally at Mayang Imphal over peace talks.

On the other hand, the United Naga Council (UNC) while pledging to maintain peaceful coexistence in Manipur, also said that the modalities regarding talks should be worked out soon.​

“Before the situation gets heated up, it would be best for both sides – the Government and the NSCN-IM to close the chapter. People in Manipur are worried seeing the paramilitary forces deployed here – the government should not give time to people to create confusion. Before any good happens, there will always be some disturbance. We want peaceful coexistence in Manipur,” said UNC Vice President, Stoneson Ringkangmai.

Elsewhere in Nagaland, the Council of “Nagalim” Churches (CNC) urged people to continue praying and fasting till a final solution is reached between the negotiating parties.​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.