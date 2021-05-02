Coimbatore (North) Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

118. Coimbatore (North) (कोयम्बटूर (उत्तर)), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Coimbatore (North) is part of 20. Coimbatore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.99%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.31%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,38,648 eligible electors, of which 1,70,463 were male, 1,68,147 female and 38 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Coimbatore (North) in 2021 is 986.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 3,04,374 eligible electors, of which 1,53,518 were male, 1,50,842 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,21,863 eligible electors, of which 1,12,883 were male, 1,08,980 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Coimbatore (North) in 2016 was 109. In 2011, there were 100.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Arun Kumar, P.R.G. of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating S.Meenalogu of DMK by a margin of 7,724 votes which was 4.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 41.05% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Malaravan T. of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Veeragopal M. of DMK by a margin of 40,098 votes which was 25.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 60.07% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 118. Coimbatore (North) Assembly segment of Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Coimbatore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPIM won the Coimbatore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Coimbatore (North) are: Amman K Arjunan (AIADMK), Shanmugasundaram V M (DMK), Appathurai N R (AMMK), Rajkumar M P (MMP), Kannapiran V (DMPMK), Thangavelu R (MNM), Durairaj K (TNIK), Panneer Selvaraj M (NGPP), Balendran C B (NTK), Arul Murugan A (IND), Kumar G D K (IND), Keerthiga Parthasarathi (IND), Shanmugasundaram K (IND), Dalit Su Jeyaraj (IND), Navamani R (IND), Balamurugan M (IND), Balaji V (IND), Maharishi Mandharacsalam (IND), Rameshkumar D (IND), Loganathan M (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.21%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 62.09%, while it was 70.02% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 118. Coimbatore (North) constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 285. In 2011 there were 204 polling stations.

EXTENT:

118. Coimbatore (North) constituency comprises of the following areas of Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore North Taluk (Part) Veerakeralam (TP). Coimbatore South Taluk (Part) Vadavalli (TP). Coimbatore (M.Corp.) Ward Nos. 57 to 72.. It shares an inter-state border with Coimbatore.

The total area covered by Coimbatore (North) is 51 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Coimbatore (North) is: 11°01’40.4"N 76°53’21.1"E.

