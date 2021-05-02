Coimbatore (South) Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

120. Coimbatore (South) (कोयम्बटूर (दक्षिण)), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Coimbatore (South) is part of 20. Coimbatore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.67%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.31%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,52,753 eligible electors, of which 1,26,158 were male, 1,26,571 female and 24 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Coimbatore (South) in 2021 is 1003.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,45,307 eligible electors, of which 1,22,762 were male, 1,22,539 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,261 eligible electors, of which 1,00,794 were male, 99,467 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Coimbatore (South) in 2016 was 100. In 2011, there were 97.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Arjunan @ Amman Arjunan,K. of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Mayura Jayakumar,S. of INC by a margin of 17,419 votes which was 11.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 38.94% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Doraiswamy R Alias Challenger Dorai of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Pongalur Palanisamy N of DMK by a margin of 27,796 votes which was 19.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 56.27% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 120. Coimbatore (South) Assembly segment of Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Coimbatore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPIM won the Coimbatore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 20 contestants and there were 14 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Coimbatore (South) are: Mayura S Jayakumar (INC), Roshan (BSP), Vanathi Srinivasan (BJP), Abdul Wahab (NTK), Kamal haasan (MNM), Gopalakrishnan (NGPP), Sanmugavel (GPOI), Duraisamy Alias Challenger Durai (AMMK), Raghul Gandhi K (HJP), Vivek Subramaniam (MUK), Vellimalai (MSKK), Alphonseraj (IND), Kumareasan K (IND), Sundaravadivelu (IND), Chelladurai S (IND), Selvakumar (IND), Dhandabani (IND), Nagavalli (IND), Palanikumar V (IND), Jayachandran (IND), Jayaprakash N (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.69%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 62.59%, while it was 71.59% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 120. Coimbatore (South) constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 256. In 2011 there were 191 polling stations.

EXTENT:

120. Coimbatore (South) constituency comprises of the following areas of Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore South Taluk (Part) Coimbatore (M.Corp.) Ward Nos. 21 to 47. It shares an inter-state border with Coimbatore.

The total area covered by Coimbatore (South) is 22 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Coimbatore (South) is: 11°00’17.3"N 76°58’35.4"E.

