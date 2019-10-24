Colaba Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कुलाबा): Adv. Rahul Suresh Narwekar of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

187. Colaba (कुलाबा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai City district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.99% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.89%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.21%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,65,470 eligible electors, of which 1,54,384 were male, 1,11,086 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 67 service voters had also registered to vote.

Colaba Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 24637 72.27% Adv. Rahul Suresh Narwekar LEADING INC 9455 27.73% Ashok Arjunrao Alias Bhai Jagtap IND -- 0.00% Bharat Purohit APP -- 0.00% Rajendra Daulat Suryavanshi IND -- 0.00% Santosh Gopinath Chavan BSP -- 0.00% Arjun Ganpat Rukhe VBA -- 0.00% Jitendra Ramchandra Kamble KJHS -- 0.00% Amol Tulshidas Govalkar NOTA -- 0.00% Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,53,929 eligible electors, of which 1,49,739 were male, 1,04,190 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 67 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,75,035.

Colaba has an elector sex ratio of 719.54.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Raj K Purohit of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 23787 votes which was 20.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.85% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Annie Shekhar of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 8057 votes which was 8.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.33% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 187. Colaba Assembly segment of Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai South Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 41.1%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 46.19%, while it was 35.86 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.09%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 291 polling stations in 187. Colaba constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 291.

Extent: 187. Colaba constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai City district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai (Municipal Corporation) (Part)- Ward No. 101 -Upper Colaba, Ward No. 102 -Middle & Lower Colaba, Ward No. 103 -Fort South, Ward No. 104 -Fort North, Ward No. 105 -Esplanade, Ward No. 206-Mandavi, Ward No. 207 -Chakla, Ward No. 313 -Market, Ward No. 314- Dhobi Talao and Ward No.315 -Fanaswadi.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Colaba is: 18.9313 72.8273.

