Colachel Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Colachel Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

231. Colachel (कोलाचेल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Kanniyakumari district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Colachel is part of 39. Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.14%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,68,218 eligible electors, of which 1,36,272 were male, 1,31,931 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Colachel in 2021 is 968.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,62,175 eligible electors, of which 1,32,907 were male, 1,29,253 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,26,317 eligible electors, of which 1,16,265 were male, 1,10,052 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Colachel in 2016 was 681. In 2011, there were 482.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Prince J.G. of INC won in this seat by defeating Ramesh P of BJP by a margin of 26,028 votes which was 15.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.19% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Prince.J.G of INC won in this seat defeating Larence.P of AIADMK by a margin of 11,821 votes which was 8.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.16% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 231. Colachel Assembly segment of Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Kanniyakumari Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kanniyakumari Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Colachel are: Anish K M (BSP), Sivakumar M (DMDK), Prince J G (INC), Ramesh P (BJP), Anthony Muthu S M (CPIMLL), Antony Aslin J (NTK), Krishnakumar A (AMPK), Raja C (SS), Lathis Mary S (MNM), Mohammed Ali S (AIJMK), Mary Stella R (CPIMLRS), Vijayakumar R (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 67.27%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 63.78%, while it was 64.29% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 231. Colachel constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 297. In 2011 there were 249 polling stations.

EXTENT:

231. Colachel constituency comprises of the following areas of Kanniyakumari district of Tamil Nadu: Kalkulam Taluk (Part) Eraniel, Thalakulam, Kurunthencode, Kadiapattanam, Valvatchagoastam and Colachel villages. Padmanabhapuram Villukkuri (TP), Alur (TP), Eraniel (TP), Kallukuttam (TP), Neyyoor (TP), Reethapuram (TP), Colachel (M), Manavalakurichi (TP), Mandaikadu (TP), Thingalnagar (TP), Valvatchagoastam (TP), Mulagumodu (TP), Vellimalai (TP) and Kappiara (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Kanniyakumari.

The total area covered by Colachel is 158 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Colachel is: 8°11’39.5"N 77°18’46.4"E.

