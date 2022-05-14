Collective Efforts Needed to Revive Party, Bring it Back to Power, Says Congress Leader Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday exhorted all party colleagues to work collectively toward achieving the objective of strengthening the organization and bringing it back to power. After the Chintan Shivir here, there has to be a collective call for action by party leaders of all generations and ages, he said.

Leaders of all generations have to work together to achieve the objective of strengthening the organization and win back the confidence of people to help restore the party's pristine glory, Pilot said. Asked about Congress president Sonia Gandhi calling for big changes, he said it is not about individuals but it is about the Congress party across the country.

All party leaders should help reignite the party in a way so that people give the party the mandate once again, Pilot told PTI. He said there has to be new ideation, new messaging, and new communication to evolve ourselves towards strengthening the party.

Asked if there will be any changes in the party in Rajasthan, he said the government and organization will work together to ensure that the Congress returns to power and bucks the trend of alternating parties in power in the state. He said the ongoing conclave will be extremely useful and outcome-oriented and the idea is not to draft an agenda for a manifesto but to take stock, how to inculcate ideas and changes and then move forward so that in the next few weeks and months whatever challenges lie ahead, the party can overcome them successfully.

He exuded confidence that post-Chintan Shivir, the party would have a roadmap and a clear agenda. It is about coming up with actionable points that are deliverable, said Pilot, who is a member of the panel on economy formed by Gandhi to lead the discussion on that subject at the 'Chintan Shivir'.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.