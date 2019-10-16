Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Colossal Failure in Govt Policy': Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Over India's Global Hunger Index Ranking

India is ranked 102 of 117 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2019, behind its neighbours Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

PTI

Updated:October 16, 2019, 10:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Colossal Failure in Govt Policy': Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Over India's Global Hunger Index Ranking
File photo of Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India ranking 102 in the Global Hunger Index, saying it reveals a "colossal failure" in government policy and blows the lid off the PM's "hollow sabka vikas" claim.

India is ranked 102 of 117 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2019, behind its neighbours Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Seventeen countries, including Belarus, Ukraine, Turkey, Cuba and Kuwait, shared the top rank with GHI scores of less than five, the website of the Global Hunger Index that tracks hunger and malnutrition said on Wednesday.

"India's #GlobalHungerIndex ranking, falling steadily since 2014, has now crashed to 102/117," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"This ranking reveals a colossal failure in government policy and blows the lid off the PM's hollow 'sabka vikas' claim, parroted by Modia (sic)," the former Congress president said, attacking the PM and taking a dig at the media.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal earlier also attacked Modi over India's ranking in the Global Hunger Index, saying the PM should concentrate less on politics and more on the children in the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram