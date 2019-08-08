Colour of Kesar, Taste of Kahwa and Juiciness of Khubani: Top Quotes from PM Modi’s Speech on Kashmir

New Delhi: In his first address to the nation after reshaping the history and geography of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the roadmap for the development of J&K, promising employment and investment. Promising elections soon, Modi said the government would continue to be of the people, by the people and for the people like before.

In a special broadcast, Modi also urged the film industry across India and the private sector to pick Jammu and Kashmir as an investment destination, while promising benefits for state government employees and police personnel at par with the rest of India.

Here’s a look at the top quotes from Narendra Modi’s speech:

- Our decision will not only help J&K and Ladakh, but also boost the country's economy. I respect objections of those opposed to our decisions. I respect the dissenters and their concerns. The Centre is trying to address these concerns. This is our responsibility. But I would like to request them to keep national benefit as priority

- It is the responsibility of the government to bring about development in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. Now the speed of development in this part of India needs to be increased. It is very important for a democracy that there are some people in agreement if this and some against it.

- Jammu and Kashmir is crown of India. People there will not face any difficulty in celebrating Eid. The government is making sure that there is no problem in celebrating Eid in Jammu and Kashmir.

- Be it the colour of kesar or the taste of kahwa, the sweetness of apples or the juiciness of khubani (apricots), be it the Kashmiri shawl or Ladakh's herbal medicine, all of this needs to be advertised all over the world.

- I would urge the country's businessmen, exporters to come forward and help the indigenous products of the place to get sold all over the world.

- I would urge the film industry to give a serious thought to invest in films and theatre here.

- I want to assure the people of Kashmir that their problems will slowly subside and they will keep getting more satisfied. A few people who are trying to spread wrong information in that area are being answered back with patience by the locals themselves.

- I would like to state that the concern for the people of Jammu and Kahmir is our collective concern. It should be the concern for 130 crore people. We are one in their grief and happiness.

