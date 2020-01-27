Come and Pull My Ears if BJP Does Not Make Delhi World-class City: Amit Shah at Poll Rally

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is leading BJP’s poll campaign in New Delhi ahead of assembly elections next month, on Sunday promised to make the capital “a world-class city” if BJP is elected to power, adding that people can hold him accountable by “pulling his ears” if he does not live up to his claim.

“For 15 years you gave a chance to the Congress, and five years to AAP. I guarantee now that we will turn Delhi into a world-class city if we come into power. If that does not happen, you can come and pull my ears,” Shah said while addressing a public gathering in North East Delhi’s Babarpur.

Taking on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not implementing the central government’s Ayushman Bharat health scheme in the capital, Shah said Delhiites suffering in the lack of the healthcare scheme.

“If anyone falls sick in Delhi and can’t afford hospital treatment, the family believes in dying a slow death as it cannot afford the treatment cost. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given affordable and free treatment to seven crore people under the Ayushman Bharat scheme…but people in Babarpur and other parts of the city are not getting its benefits as the Kejriwal government has refused to implement the scheme,” said Shah, requesting people to vote for the BJP in the February 8 polls.

"Various surveys are conducted across the country. One government tops in pure water, another ranks number one in road construction and some other in electrification. But Kejriwal's government stands nowhere other than topping the chart of liars," he added.

The BJP, seeking to come into power in Delhi after two decades, has brought the CAA at the centre stage of its campaigning for the polls, with Shah and other BJP leaders hitting out at Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the issue in meetings after meetings. Kejriwal has said the BJP wants to give citizenship to Pakistanis, the Home Minister claimed and asked the people "shouldn't Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists who witnessed their women being raped, lost their properties in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and who came to India over the past 70 years be given citizenship of this country."

Targeting the AAP and the Congress over issues like abrogation of Article 370, JNU, Ram temple and anti CAA protests, Shah alleged that the parties opposed to the BJP and Modi fear a backlash from their votebank.

Addressing another election meeting earlier in Rohtas Nagar constituency, he asked the people, "Are you their votebank? Why do Rahul Baba and Kejriwal want to save Tukde Tukde gang that raised slogans for fragmentation of the country. They do this because of fear of their vote bank."

The former BJP president also slammed Kejriwal government alleging the ruling AAP failed in fulfilling "all" its promises including construction of new schools and colleges, free wifi, installing of CCTV cameras, supplying clean water, reducing pollution, building roads and cleaning the Yamuna.

"If there was a survey of lying and making false promises, Kejriwal government would top it," he said.

Shah promised that if voted to power in Delhi, the BJP will ensure two-room houses to city's slum dwellers in five years.

The results of Delhi Assembly polls for 70 seats will be declared on February 11.

