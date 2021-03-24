Come May 2, Didi Will be Shown the Door: PM Modi Blasts Mamata, Says 'Khela Noy, Seva Hobe'

Rallying for the Bharatiya Janata Party at West Bengal’s Kanthi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ambitious “duare Sarkar” (government at the door step) a “poll gimmick” and said that people will show her the ‘duar’ (door) on May 2.

Accusing the TMC-led Bengal government of sheltering “tolabaaj” (extortionist), PM Modi said that CM Banerjee has deprived the people of various central schemes meant for women, farmers, youths and skilled workers.

“Nowadays the TMC is raising ‘khela hobe’ (game on). They have done innumerable corruption and looted public money. They have even looted the relief money for cyclone Amphan. From ‘tolabaaji’ to ‘syndicate’ to ‘cut money’, they have done so many scams. But I would like to tell them that ‘TMC ka khela khatam, vikas shuru’ (end of their game and beginning of development). I would like to request you all - vote for BJP fearlessly,” he said.

Hitting out at her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, PM Modi said, “People’s mandate is in the favour of the BJP. We will ensure transparency while running the government and there will not be a ‘bhaipo (nephew) window’ to get clearance (for any schemes, projects investment) in Bengal.”

On CM Banerjee’s ‘outsider’ jab, he said, “Rabindranath Tagore had once said that we all are sons of ‘bharat mata’ and she is saying that we are ‘bohiragoto’ (outsider). We are not ‘bohiragoto’. We are the ‘santan’ (child) of ‘bharat mata’. We are committed to restore the pride of its culture and committed to spread the vision of Swami Vivekananda, Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. We want to free Bengal from corruption and we want to ensure development in this sacred land.”

Besides, he vowed to implement the PM Kisan scheme if voted to power.

“It is unfortunate that there are people who are misleading the farmers (on the farm laws). Mamata Banerjee is blocking the central schemes meant for farmers and the poor people. We will implement PM Kisan Samman Nidhi with increased financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per year to each of the 75 lakh farmers in the first cabinet meeting. We will also release a one-time arrear of Rs 18000 in the first cabinet meeting, which has been denied to each of the 75 lakh farmers due to the non-implementation of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in the past three years,” he said.

Urging the first-time voters to exercise their voting rights, he said, “The next 25 years will be very important for the development of Bengal. In 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years of independence, Bengal will lead the country once again and youths are going to play an important role.”

Addressing the women voters, PM Modi said, “We have worked extensively to empower women in India. We have given pucca houses and encouraged registry in the name of women members of a family, we have given LPG cylinders, toilets and we are working on a mission mode to provide clean piped water to every household. On the other side, TMC is coming as a hurdle before us in serving the people. She is saying ‘khela hobe’. Let her play, we will continue to serve the people. This time there won’t be any ‘khela’, but ‘seva hobe’ (only service will happen).”

In the context of TMC’s complaint with the Election Commission accusing BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari of ‘harbouring criminals’, PM Modi said, “Didi you are spreading misinformation and accusing the people of Nandigram. Wait for May 2, people of Nandigram will not forgive you for this.”