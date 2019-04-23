English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Come Out in Record Numbers, Modi Tells Voters, Seeks Blessings From Mother in Gujarat
The third phase of Lok Sabha elections will see all the seats in Gujarat, Kerala, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu go to polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tweeted again to urge voters to come out in “record numbers” and cast their vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
"Urging all those voting in today's Third Phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in record numbers. Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come. I'll be voting in Ahmedabad in a short while from now," PM Modi tweeted this morning.
The Prime Minister also paid a visit to his mother Heeraben before casting his vote to seek her blessings. Pictures doing the rounds showed Modi with folded hands and touching the feet of his mother.
Voting will take place for the star-studded Phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections, which will see political heavyweights such as BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former Union minister Shashi Tharoor and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav among others contest in 117 parliamentary constituencies across 15 states.
The third phase will see all the seats in Gujarat (26), Kerala (20), Goa (2), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1) and Daman and Diu (1) go to polls. Besides, polling will be held in four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, one in Jammu and Kashmir, 14 in Karnataka, 14 in Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, and five in West Bengal.
Urging all those voting in today's Third Phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in record numbers. Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come.
