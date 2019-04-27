English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Coming Soon': In Akhilesh Yadav's Universe, It's 'Endgame' for BJP in Uttar Pradesh
The reference is to Avengers: Endgame, the latest instalment of Marvel Studio’s Avengers franchise which shows a team of superheroes battling Thanos.
File photo of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (PTI photo).
Loading...
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday cashed in on the fan frenzy around the latest Avengers movie to hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party in election season.
Akhilesh, who took to Twitter to tweet his own version of “endgame”, said: “Over the last five years, the BJP has destroyed every pillar of democracy. But the Endgame has begun. MahaGathbandhan Sarkar. Coming soon," he posted on Twitter, attaching an image of the words "Mahagathbandhan Sarkar" etched against a blue background in the style of Marvel Studios.
The reference is to Avengers: Endgame, the latest instalment of Marvel Studio’s Avengers franchise which shows a team of superheroes battling Thanos. The team of the SP chief, however, consists of three parties — Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal — which will take on the BJP in the 2019 election.
Akhilesh and BSP chief Mayawati have sharpened their attack against the saffron party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Mayawati accusing him of being a “fake” backward caste.
In a rally on Friday, the BSP chief said people are going to bid goodbye to those chanting 'NaMo, NaMo' and choose the ones who follow 'Jai Bhim' in this Lok Sabha election.
Akhilesh, who took to Twitter to tweet his own version of “endgame”, said: “Over the last five years, the BJP has destroyed every pillar of democracy. But the Endgame has begun. MahaGathbandhan Sarkar. Coming soon," he posted on Twitter, attaching an image of the words "Mahagathbandhan Sarkar" etched against a blue background in the style of Marvel Studios.
Over the last five years, the BJP has destroyed every pillar of democracy.— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) 26 April 2019
But the #Endgame has begun. #MahaGathbandhan Sarkar
Coming soon pic.twitter.com/dOIYobwRge
The reference is to Avengers: Endgame, the latest instalment of Marvel Studio’s Avengers franchise which shows a team of superheroes battling Thanos. The team of the SP chief, however, consists of three parties — Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal — which will take on the BJP in the 2019 election.
Akhilesh and BSP chief Mayawati have sharpened their attack against the saffron party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Mayawati accusing him of being a “fake” backward caste.
In a rally on Friday, the BSP chief said people are going to bid goodbye to those chanting 'NaMo, NaMo' and choose the ones who follow 'Jai Bhim' in this Lok Sabha election.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Will Approach Every Match Like We do Against India: Sarfaraz
- Sony WH-XB700 headphones Review: Still Feeling The Bass, But Not Ignoring Everything Else
- Avengers Endgame: Thanos Could be the Climate Change Warrior World Was Waiting for
- Parrot 'Arrested' For Alerting its Drug-Dealing Owners of Police Raid in Brazil
- Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results