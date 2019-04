'Coming Soon': In Akhilesh Yadav's Universe, It's 'Endgame' for BJP in Uttar Pradesh

Over the last five years, the BJP has destroyed every pillar of democracy.



Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday cashed in on the fan frenzy around the latest Avengers movie to hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party in election season. Akhilesh , who took to Twitter to tweet his own version of “endgame”, said: “Over the last five years, the BJP has destroyed every pillar of democracy. But the Endgame has begun. MahaGathbandhan Sarkar. Coming soon," he posted on Twitter, attaching an image of the words "Mahagathbandhan Sarkar" etched against a blue background in the style of Marvel Studios.The reference is to Avengers: Endgame , the latest instalment of Marvel Studio’s Avengers franchise which shows a team of superheroes battling Thanos. The team of the SP chief, however, consists of three parties — Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal — which will take on the BJP in the 2019 election.Akhilesh and BSP chief Mayawati have sharpened their attack against the saffron party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Mayawati accusing him of being a “fake” backward caste.In a rally on Friday, the BSP chief said people are going to bid goodbye to those chanting 'NaMo, NaMo' and choose the ones who follow 'Jai Bhim' in this Lok Sabha election.