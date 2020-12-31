Committed to MSP, Will Quit Politics if Regime Ends: Haryana CM's Vow after Civic Body Poll Defeat

Facing a massive agitation from the state's farmers, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced that he was committed to the continuation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and would withdraw from politics if the regime if the regime is brought to an end.

"We are committed to the continuation of the MSP (Minimum Support Price) in Haryana. Manohar Lal will quit politics if anyone tries to end the MSP regime," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Khattar's comments follow the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) defeat in elections to three of the five municipal corporations of the state. Farmers of Haryana are up in arms against the three contentious agriculture laws passed by the Centre.

Earlier this month, Dushyant Chautala, Haryana's Deputy CM and leader of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which is in a coalition with the BJP in the state, had made a similar statement. “Our party’s national president already made it clear that MSP must be ensured to farmers. The written proposals given by the Central government to the protesting farmers include a provision for MSPs. I’ll work to secure MSP for farmers as long as I am in power. I will resign from my post the day I am unable to fulfil the promise,” Chautala had said.

The mayoral elections in the cities of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat were held on Sunday. While the BJP struggled to win in Panchkula, the Congress and the Haryana Jan Chetna Party (HJCP) bagged mayoral posts in Sonipat and Ambala, respectively. It was for the first time that direct elections were held for mayoral posts in the three cities. In 2018, the party had won mayoral polls in Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak and Yamunanagar.