Committed to Revoking Article 370, Says BJP MP, Blames Mehbooba for End of Alliance

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its support to the PDP-led government in Jammu and Kashmir, its national general secretary and MP Anil Jain on Tuesday said his party was committed to five things, including revocation of Article 370 that accords special status to the state.Listing Uniform Civil Code, Ram Mandir, the Ganga and cow as other subject matters of the party’s commitment, Jain said the issues could only be delayed for some time depending on the developing situation in the country.“I am serious. The BJP is committed to the issues of cow, Ganga, Uniform Civil Code, Article 370 and Ram Mandir. Given the emerging situation, one or the other might take time to get fulfilled,” Jain said.He added that the BJP had not forgotten anything and was committed to the revocation of Article 370.The BJP and the PDP had agreed to a status quo on the issue in their Agenda of Alliance (AOA) chalked out before the formation of the coalition government in the state.On withdrawal of support to the PDP, Jain said it was not sudden and the bitter decision was taken after Mehbooba Mufti paid no heed to its warnings.“The Centre was of the opinion that when there would be development in the state, its problems will automatically get solved. But unfortunately, the state government led by Mehbooba did not prioritise things, forcing the BJP to take this bitter decision to withdraw from the government,” he added.Jain said the BJP had done everything possible and even allowed withdrawal of cases against stone-pelters and declaration of ceasefire in the holy month of Ramzan. “We tried our best and the entire nation and the world watched that we made sincere and honest efforts,” he said, adding the decision was not sudden but “we reached out to her through our ministers, including the deputy chief minister”.“But instead of responding, the law and order was allowed to worsen and reach its nadir. With the killing of a senior journalist, we decided to pull out,” he said.Asked if the decision was taken with an eye on next year’s Lok Sabha elections, he said there was no link but whatever be the reason, a good step, whenever taken, should be hailed.In response to another question that the decision vindicated the stand of the Opposition that termed the alliance unholy, he said despite being ideologically different, the alliance was stitched with a hope to keep democracy in the state intact, wipe out terrorism and ensure development.He also said there was no question of horse-trading. “We were in power and had three more years. What was the need to pull out of it if we had to form the government again?” he asked.Till the improvement in the situation, Governor’s Rule will continue and once the situation improves and terrorist activities are brought under control, elections will be held afresh, he said.Jain added that given the situation, even the National Conference and the Congress were not in a hurry for elections.