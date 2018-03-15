English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Common Opposition Candidate is Best Strategy to Beat BJP, Says CPI
CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said it is possible to adopt such an approach in most of the states but not at a national level, as also in states where the Congress and the Left, and the Congress and regional parties are "main opponents", he said.
File photo of the logo of the Communist Party of India.
Hyderabad: The CPI on Thursday said fielding a common opposition candidate against the BJP would be the best strategy to defeat the lead party of the ruling NDA in the next Lok Sabha elections.
CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said it is possible to adopt such an approach in most of the states.
But this strategy cannot be possible at a national level, as also in states where the Congress and the Left, and the Congress and regional parties are "main opponents", he said.
"We believe one-to-one contest (opposition parties, including the Congress, fielding a common candidate against the BJP) is the best, as far as possible. In some States, it may not be possible but in majority of the States, it will be possible, that's what we are expecting," Reddy told PTI.
He said the results of byelections to Gorakhpur and Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP lost, are a "big inspiration for secular parties".
"This shows and has proved that unity of secular forces can defeat communalism and 'Sangh parivar', BJP", the communist veteran said.
Congratulating BSP supremo Mayawati for the decision to support SP in the two byelections, Reddy said: "It's because of her gesture (BSP support) this victory has become possible".
"This is creating a good confidence among 'secular forces' and I believe it will lead to more closer unity among the 'secular parties' in the country to give a 'good attack' on the 'Sangh parivar' and the BJP", he added.
Also Watch
CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said it is possible to adopt such an approach in most of the states.
But this strategy cannot be possible at a national level, as also in states where the Congress and the Left, and the Congress and regional parties are "main opponents", he said.
"We believe one-to-one contest (opposition parties, including the Congress, fielding a common candidate against the BJP) is the best, as far as possible. In some States, it may not be possible but in majority of the States, it will be possible, that's what we are expecting," Reddy told PTI.
He said the results of byelections to Gorakhpur and Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP lost, are a "big inspiration for secular parties".
"This shows and has proved that unity of secular forces can defeat communalism and 'Sangh parivar', BJP", the communist veteran said.
Congratulating BSP supremo Mayawati for the decision to support SP in the two byelections, Reddy said: "It's because of her gesture (BSP support) this victory has become possible".
"This is creating a good confidence among 'secular forces' and I believe it will lead to more closer unity among the 'secular parties' in the country to give a 'good attack' on the 'Sangh parivar' and the BJP", he added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk's Resume is Out And it is Giving Everyone Serious Resume Writing Goals
- Philander Denies Blaming Smith for Getting Rabada Banned
- Nidahas Trophy, India vs Bangladesh: Team India Report Card
- Diana Penty Looks Effortless as She Turns Showstopper for Shyamal-Bhumika
- Was 'Cheated' by Pan Masala Brand, Pierce Brosnan Tells Delhi Govt