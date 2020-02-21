Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Communal' Parties Leading Divisive Agenda Against India, Says BJP after Waris Pathan's Comments

BJP's Telangana chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao demanded that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi make its stand clear on pro-Pakistan slogans being raised at an AIMIM meeting.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: The BJP on Friday condemned an AIMIM leader's purported controversial remarks and pro-Pakistan slogans by a woman during anti-CAA events and alleged that the Congress, AIMIM, TRS, TMC and the Left were leading a divisive agenda against India.

BJP's Telangana chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao demanded that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi make its stand clear on pro-Pakistan slogans being raised at an AIMIM meeting.

"A woman shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' and (AIMIM leader) Waris Pathan's statements clearly establishes the real agenda behind anti-CAA protests led by these parties. Under the guise of opposing CAA, these opportunists, communal parties are leading a divisive agenda against India," Rao told a press conference here.

Addressing an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally at Kalaburagi in North Karnataka on February 16, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan purportedly said 15 crore Muslims can prove to be heavy on the other 100 crore.

Amulya Leona,a woman, on Thursday raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans at an anti-CAA meeting in Bengaluru in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who denounced her action.

The BJP leader wanted to know why Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not condemned the statements made by Waris Pathanand the pro-Pakistan slogans at the AIMIM organized meeting.

He said the "duplicity and hypocrisy" of these parties along with many self-proclaimed secular watchdogs was exposed with their "conspicuous silence" on the statements made by the AIMIM leader.

