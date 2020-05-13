POLITICS

'Compassionate Modi Govt Committed for Job Creation, Stimulating Economy': BJP Hails Package Announcements

File photo of BJP president JP Nadda. (PTI)

Thanking the prime minister and Sitharaman, Nadda in a series of tweets said in this testing time, India has a compassionate and responsive government under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

  Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 9:47 PM IST
BJP chief J P Nadda on Wednesday said the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman show that the central government is compassionate and committed towards creating jobs and stimulating the economy.

Thanking the prime minister and Sitharaman, Nadda in a series of tweets said in this testing time, India has a compassionate and responsive government under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

"In the wake of COVID-19, today's announcements for MSMEs like provision of collateral free loans, debts and equity, liquidity for NBFCs and support to real estate, Discoms, contractors and other tax measures show the commitment to create jobs and stimulate economy," he said.

Many BJP leaders and Union ministers hailed the announcements made by the Finance Ministry on Wednesday and termed these as "game changer".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in these challenging times, to boost Make In India, help MSMEs and other companies from the often unfair competition by foreign giants, the Modi government has disallowed global tenders up to Rs 200 crore. This is a welcome step towards a self-reliant India, he said.

These announcements are game changer. Rs 3.70 lakh crore package for MSME is big booster and shows the government is very well considering the stakeholders' concern, BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishan Agarwal said.

