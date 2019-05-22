Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Complaint Filed Against AAP Member, Seven Others For Sharing Fake Video About EVM Tampering

The complaint, filed by two Delhi residents describing themselves as social media activists, named seven others, including lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan and AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

News18.com

Updated:May 22, 2019, 10:39 PM IST
Complaint Filed Against AAP Member, Seven Others For Sharing Fake Video About EVM Tampering
Representative Image.
New Delhi: A complaint was lodged with the cyber cell of the Delhi Police on Monday against a member of the Aam Admi Party's social media team for sharing a manipulated video which alleged tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) by PM Modi.

Savita Anand had tweeted a video that proclaimed: "Expose in International Media: Modi, in a bid to reverse losses in 200 Lok Sabha seats, has changed EVMs (electronic voting machines) in them".

The complaint, filed by two Delhi residents who describe themselves as social media activists, also named seven others, including lawyer/activist Prashant Bhushan and AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

Highlighting the details of the video that was circulated, the complaint goes onto hold the individuals accountable for merely sharing the content. "Accused are liable to be booked under the relevant provisions of the IPC and the IT Act as spreading fake news is clearly an act of public mischief as one commits the crime by making, publishing, retweeting/sharing or circulating any statement, rumour or report with an intent to cause alarm to the public..."

A video clip embedded in the tweet that was shared had a blonde women anchor representing a channel named TNN reading out a news bulletin in which she says: “Post May 19, when every political party and person will be relaxing after the long seven-phase election, the switching over of the EVMs in the strong rooms will happen at this time under the watch of BJP sympathisers within the government and its supporters. Targeted states are West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Kerala".

Read full article
