New Delhi: The Congress-NCP combine on Thursday said the two parties have completed their discussion on all issues related to government formation in Maharashtra and will now hold talks with the Shiv Sena in Mumbai on Friday to "finalise the architecture of the alliance".

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will hold deliberations with its pre-poll allies ù the Peasants Workers Party (PWP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Swabhimani Paksh, CPI(M) ù in Mumbai before meeting the Sena.

Delhi this week saw marathon meetings between the top leaders of the Congress and the NCP to explore the possibility of forging an alliance with the Sena, a party whose ideology is poles apart from the duo.

Top Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh and Mallikarjun Kharge, its state leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat and Naseem Khan, and NCP leaders Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Nawab Malik were part of the meeting.

"The NCP and the Congress have completed discussions on all issues. There is complete unanimity on all issues," Chavan told reporters after another meeting on Thursday.

"A decision will be taken tomorrow on what the architecture of the alliance will be. The final decision will be announced in Mumbai," he said, adding the announcement of the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) will clarify all the details of the new government.

Chavan said only after all the issues are discussed and cleared by the three parties will the alliance move towards staking claim to form the government.

When asked whether the chief minister's post will be rotational and what will be the seat sharing formula, Chavan said, "All discussions in public domain is purely speculative".

Chavan said the sena has been kept in loop on all discussions. "Any announcement will happen only after meeting with the Shiv Sena tomorrow — Common Minimum Programme, power-sharing formula, etc.," he added.

The Congress and NCP leaders had held a marathon meeting on Wednesday to thrash out details of their alliance as they work to form a new government in the state in a tie-up with the Sena. They had expressed confidence of forming a stable government.

Earlier on Thursday, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) reviewed the political scenario in Maharashtra. Party general secretary KC Venugopal said after a meeting at party chief Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence, the CWC was briefed on the discussion between the NCP and the Congress on Wednesday and a final decision on Maharashtra is expected by tomorrow. In one of the meetings, the CWC after a detailed deliberation gave its approval to join hands with the Sena in the state, said party sources.

