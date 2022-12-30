‘Completely Baseless’: Ghulam Nabi Azad Rubbishes Report Speculating His Return to Congress

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday rubbished a media report suggesting he might be joining the party again. Azad instead blamed the Congress party for planting such “completely baseless" speculations and said the party is trying to demoralize his supporters.

Taking to Twitter, Azad wrote, “Unfortunately such stories are being planted by a section of leaders in the congress party right now and are doing this just to demoralise my leaders and supporters." Azad further said he doesn’t hold any ill will against Congress, but asked the party to ask “habitual story planters" to refrain from doing so.

I am shocked to see the story filed by ANI correspondent about my rejoining in congress party. Unfortunately such stories are being planted by a section of leaders in the congress party right now and are doing this just to demoralise my leaders and supporters. 1/2— Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) December 30, 2022

A report by the news agency ANI suggested that reconciliation might be on the cards for Azad and Congress. When poll campaigns for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections were underway, Azad had said only Congress can compete with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Azad had also said he is not against the Congress policy but had issues with its weak system.

Azad had made a dramatic exit from Congress on August 26 this year, after which he had launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and blamed him for the situation Congress is in presently.

Two months after his exit, Azad had formed his own party named ‘Democratic Azad Party’ on October 26. “Democratic is for democracy and ‘Azad’ for independence…. The party will be democratic and not autocratic. The power will not remain in one hand,” he had said.

Notably, Azad has not responded to speculations around his participation in the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress party. However, Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti have announced their participation in the Jammu and Kashmir leg of the yatra.

In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Azad had targeted party leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, over the way the party has been run in the past nearly nine years.

In the hard-hitting five-page letter, Azad had claimed that a coterie runs the party while Sonia Gandhi was just “a nominal head" and all the major decisions were taken by “Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs".

Recounting his long association with the Congress, Azad had said the situation in the party has reached a point of “no return."

