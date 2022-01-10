'Baseless, Untrue': Congress Junks Media Reports Claiming Possible Alliance With TMC for Goa Polls

The Congress on Monday debunked all media reports claiming a possible alliance of the party with Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the upcoming Goa elections 2022. Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal called such reports “baseless and untrue" and said the grand old party is “confident" of winning the state polls soon. The Goa assembly election is scheduled to be held on February 14.

It was reported that the Congress, which has a tie-up with the Goa Forward Party, is also eyeing an alliance with other Opposition parties in the state to ensure its victory and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has met senior party leaders Venugopal and P Chidambaram in Delhi to discuss the same.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “The rumour in circulation that a possible alliance with TMC was discussed by Shri @RahulGandhi in today’s meeting is completely baseless & untrue. Let me assure that the Congress party is confident- we will put Goa back on the path to progress soon."

The rumour in circulation that a possible alliance with TMC was discussed by Shri @RahulGandhi in today's meeting is completely baseless & untrue.Let me assure that the Congress party is confident- we will put Goa back on the path to progress soon. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) January 10, 2022

Rahul Gandhi returned from his foreign visit late last night.

However, the TMC, which recently welcomed a number of Congress leaders, had also indicated that all Opposition forces should unite against the BJP.

The Congress’s central election committee is also expected to meet soon to finalise the candidates for the assembly elections in the five states. The Congress is fighting to defeat the BJP in Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh, while seeking to retain power in Punjab.

