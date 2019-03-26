English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Completely Neglected' Son of Congress Leader to Contest Against Rahul Gandhi in Amethi
His father had signed as the proposer on the nomination forms of Rajiv Gandhi in the 1991 parliamentary elections and Sonia Gandhi in 1999.
Haji Haroon Rasheed with Rahul Gandhi.
Loading...
Amethi: In a major jolt to Congress in Amethi, the son of the local party leader who was the proposer for former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, will challenge party President Rahul Gandhi in the election.
Haji Haroon Rasheed, son of Haji Sultan Khan, who had signed as the proposer on the nomination forms of Rajiv Gandhi in the 1991 parliamentary elections and Sonia Gandhi in 1999, told IANS that they felt "completely sidelined" in the Congress.
"And now entire community is feeling neglected due to the local leadership here," he added.
Asked about the reason for contesting against Rahul Gandhi from Amethi, Rasheed said, "The local leadership of the Congress has been neglecting us for long time. And due to this, the development of the area as well as the community... both were hampered."
On how they will prevail against the Congress in Amethi, Rasheed said: "There are about 6.5 lakh Muslim voters in the constituency and we all will vote against Congress."
He also showed the photographs of Haji Sultan Khan with the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at his residence in Furstaganj, which is located just three km away from Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Academy, set up by the Congress.
The Congress President this time is facing stiff challenge from the BJP'S candidate Smriti Irani, who is again contesting from the same constituency.
Irani had come second in 2014 elections. She had got over three lakh votes against 4.07 lakh polled by Rahul Gandhi.
People in Amethi also complain that Rahul Gandhi has been unable to take forward the development works of Rajiv Gandhi.
The seat of Amethi has remained loyal to Gandhis for nearly four decades.
Sanjay Gandhi, the younger son of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, won the elections in 1980. After his death, his elder brother Rajiv Gandhi won the elections from the seat in 1981 (bypolls), 1984, 1989 and 1991. After Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991, his wife Sonia Gandhi contested and won in 1999.
In 2004, Sonia Gandhi left the seat for Rahul Gandhi, and since then the seat is represented by him.
Elections in Amethi are scheduled on May 6. Counting votes will take place on May 23.
Haji Haroon Rasheed, son of Haji Sultan Khan, who had signed as the proposer on the nomination forms of Rajiv Gandhi in the 1991 parliamentary elections and Sonia Gandhi in 1999, told IANS that they felt "completely sidelined" in the Congress.
"And now entire community is feeling neglected due to the local leadership here," he added.
Asked about the reason for contesting against Rahul Gandhi from Amethi, Rasheed said, "The local leadership of the Congress has been neglecting us for long time. And due to this, the development of the area as well as the community... both were hampered."
On how they will prevail against the Congress in Amethi, Rasheed said: "There are about 6.5 lakh Muslim voters in the constituency and we all will vote against Congress."
He also showed the photographs of Haji Sultan Khan with the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at his residence in Furstaganj, which is located just three km away from Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Academy, set up by the Congress.
The Congress President this time is facing stiff challenge from the BJP'S candidate Smriti Irani, who is again contesting from the same constituency.
Irani had come second in 2014 elections. She had got over three lakh votes against 4.07 lakh polled by Rahul Gandhi.
People in Amethi also complain that Rahul Gandhi has been unable to take forward the development works of Rajiv Gandhi.
The seat of Amethi has remained loyal to Gandhis for nearly four decades.
Sanjay Gandhi, the younger son of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, won the elections in 1980. After his death, his elder brother Rajiv Gandhi won the elections from the seat in 1981 (bypolls), 1984, 1989 and 1991. After Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991, his wife Sonia Gandhi contested and won in 1999.
In 2004, Sonia Gandhi left the seat for Rahul Gandhi, and since then the seat is represented by him.
Elections in Amethi are scheduled on May 6. Counting votes will take place on May 23.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Friday 22 March , 2019 IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nayanthara Urges Internal Probe Against Radha Ravi for Making Misogynistic Comments Against Her
- Hackers Awarded $35000, Tesla Model 3 for Exposing Vehicle System Error
- IPL 2019 | Warne Slams Ashwin For 'Disgraceful & Low' Dismissal of Buttler
- HAL Rolls Out 16th Tejas LCA Fighter Jet for Indian Air Force as Per Target
- First Look of Chhapaak Unveiled, Akshay Kumar's Kesari Holds Strong at Box Office
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results