Compromise Achieved With Farmers, Oppn Must Stop Political Tourism: UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh

Keeping opposition politicians out of Lakhimpur, the Yogi Adityanath government has struck a compromise with the farmer groups in the presence of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait within 24 hours of the horrific incident that left nine dead.

“The farmers have a trust and belief in the Yogi Adityanath government, and under his leadership and direction, the administration has worked,” senior UP cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh told News18 over the phone from Lucknow.

He said FIRs have been lodged on both sides and action will be taken strictly as per law. “This is Yogi government and there is the rule of law. There is no raja or rankh (king or pauper),” Singh added, when asked if action will follow against culprits.

ALSO READ: ‘Farm Laws Have Already Been Stayed, What Are You Protesting Against?’ Lakhimpur Violence Resonates in SC

Asked about permissions being denied to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav from going to Lakhimpur, Singh said opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh were indulging in “political competitiveness due to the 2022 elections” and said the Opposition must desist from “political tourism and photo-ops”.

“In politics and in a democracy, the Opposition has a right to go amidst the people and listen and understand their issues. But when there is a serious and sensitive situation and atmosphere, one must let the investigation happen first. The Opposition should wait patiently for 24-48 hours and go once the investigation becomes clear and the situation improves. No one will stop them then,” Singh said.

He said the Opposition should not be “trying to take political mileage in sensitive situations”.

ALSO READ: The Other Four Killed in Lakhimpur Kheri: UP Minister’s Driver, 2 BJP Workers, a Journalist

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in the “business of photo-ops and political tourism” in UP, he said. “Samajwadi Party and the other opposition parties have a political competitiveness in light of 2022 elections,” he said.

While Priyanka could go till Sitapur en route to Lakhimpur before being detained, Akhilesh Yadav could barely step out of his house in Lucknow on Monday before he was detained by the police. “What should I speak of him (Akhilesh)? He anyways always stays inside his air-conditioned house and tweets. We have done what he always likes,” Singh said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.