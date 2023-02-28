CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

'Compromised': TMC Alleges Party's Official Twitter Handle Hacked, Name & Logo Changed

TMC Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O'Brien alleged party's Twitter account was hacked (Image: News18)

TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien said the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue

The official Twitter handle of Trinamool Congress or the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was allegedly hacked, and its name and logo was changed. Claiming that the social media handle was “compromised", TMC national spokesperson Derek O’Brien said the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue.

“We are in touch with officials from Twitter who are working to rectify the issue. They have assured us of prompt action," O’Brien, who is also the leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha, said.

Notably, Yuga Labs is a blockchain technology company based in the US that develops NFTs and digital collectibles (Source: News18)

The name of the All India Trinamool Congress’ official Twitter account has been changed to ‘Yuga Labs’.

Notably, Yuga Labs is a blockchain technology company based in the US that develops NFTs and digital collectibles and also specializes in cryptocurrency and digital media, an India Today report said. So far, no new tweets have surfaced on the account since the party claimed a hacking attempt.

This is not the first time a Twitter account of a political party was hacked. In December last year, the Twitter account of the YSR Congress was hacked, after which the account started promoting crypto-currencies. The party’s Twitter bio description was changed to “NFT millionaire" and the display photo was changed to a picture from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection.

Earlier in October, the official Twitter account of the Telugu Desam Party was also hacked.

