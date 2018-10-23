English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Computer Baba, Former MP Minister, Takes Lead to Unite Seers Against 'Anti-religion' BJP Govt
The godman accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of "doing nothing" for the protection of cows and "destroying Hindu shrines, temples and dwellings of seers in the state".
File photo of Computer Baba. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Indore: Days after he resigned as a Madhya Pradesh minister of state, self-styled godman Computer Baba Tuesday launched a campaign to unite seers against the "anti-religion" Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the poll-bound state.
Computer Baba alias Namdeo Das Tyagi had resigned on October 1, six months after he was accorded the MoS status while accusing the chief minister of not fulfilling promises, including cleaning the Narmada river.
Addressing a gathering of about 1000 seers from 13 Akharas (spiritual denominations) in Indore Tuesday, the godman appealed to uproot the BJP government in the November 28 polls.
"(CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promised me that the Narmada river will be kept clean and illegal sand mining won't be allowed. But these promises were not kept. Now we have understood that the Shivraj government is anti-religion," he said.
The godman also accused the state government of "doing nothing" for the protection of cows and "destroying Hindu shrines, temples and dwellings of seers in the state". Many seers also attacked the state government on a string of issues including quota, construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Vyapam scam and "rising spate" of crimes against minor girls, at the gathering.
Some local Congress leaders were also spotted at the gathering.
However, Computer Baba said the Congress leaders had nothing to do with the congregation which was open to all. "We are not supporting any party but are against this anti-religion government which should be uprooted in the forthcoming assembly elections," he said.
He announced to organise such gatherings in Gwalior, Khandwa, Rewa and Jabalpur in coming days, where sants from various parts of the country will be invited.
Meanwhile, BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe refused to comment on the campaign launched by Baba. "I will not comment over the issue as we respect all sants. Agitations take place in democracy," he told reporters here.
