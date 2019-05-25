Take the pledge to vote

Computer Baba Hits Refresh Button Again After Diggy Raja’s Loss, Says Seers Don’t Support Any Party

Couple of days after the Congress was crushed in Madhya Pradesh as 28 of their candidates including Digvijaya Singh lost, Computer Baba sang a different tune saying the seers don’t support any particular political party.

May 25, 2019
Computer Baba Hits Refresh Button Again After Diggy Raja’s Loss, Says Seers Don’t Support Any Party
File photo of Computer Baba. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Bhopal: Now well known for switching loyalties, Computer Baba alias Namdeo Das Tyagi, a controversial seer who had campaigned excessively in favour of former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh in just concluded lok Sabha polls, in another U-turn has now said that he does not support any particular political party.

Couple of days after the Congress was crushed in Madhya Pradesh as 28 of their candidates including Digvijaya Singh lost, Computer Baba sang a different tune saying the seers don’t support any particular political party.

The saints always stand for the religion as parties keep winning and losing, explained the controversial saint who had observed Hatth Yoga and yagna at Koh-e-Fiza area of Bhopal recently for Digvijaya Singh’s win in lok Sabha polls.

The seer who belongs to Indore had even held a roadshow of seers in Muslim-dominated north Bhopal in favour of Singh.

On Saturday, the seer however seemed a bit mellowed down. Shifting focus on Ram temple issue, he said the seer community was still committed for construction of Ram temple.

“The saints would stand behind Modi if he starts building Ram temple but we would keep fighting him if he fails to do so,” affirmed the seer.

On being asked about Singh’s defeat, Computer Baba said that he is a good person who contested polls in a dedicated and speedy manner.

He also raked up the issue of Ganga cleaning.

Asked to comment on his views, ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan laughed and asked that why should he comment on such a person. “There are babas who are running the government efficiently,” said Chouhan hinting at UP Chief
Minister Yogi Adityanath.

It was Chouhan who had brought Computer Baba to politics assigning him with minister of state status and appointed him in the committee of religious heads to conserve river Narmada in April 2018.

The love between him and the BJP proved short lived as ahead of assembly polls last year, Computer Baba relinquished his MoS status accusing Chouhan of corruption in Narmada conservation and illegal mining.

In no time he threw his weight behind Congress and even got seers to work for the party’s win in Madhya Pradesh.

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government had returned the favour to him in March this year by appointing him as chairman of the Ma Narmada, Ma Kshipra evam Ma Mandakini River Trust.


