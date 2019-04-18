Computer Baba Lends Support to Congress, Announces Road Show to Reveal ‘Realities’ of Modi Govt

Namdeo Das Tyagi alias ‘Computer Baba’, a former minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, on Thursday announced his support for Congress candidate Acharya Pramod Krishnam. Krishnam is pitted against union minister Rajnath Singh and SP candidate Poonam Sinha from the Lucknow constituency.Namdeo Tyagi had shot to fame after he was appointed by the previous Madhya Pradesh government to a five-member committee of godmen to suggest ways to improve the Narmada catchment in April last year.He is currently the chairman of Ma Narmada, Ma Kshipra and Ma Mandakini River Trust in the current Madhya Pradesh government led by Kamal Nath.“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is asking for votes in the name of martyrs and it is shameful. You haven’t done anything in five years. Why don’t they ask for votes in the name of GST, demonetisation, Triple Talaq, etc? Why don’t they ask for votes on the basis of what they have done in the last five years? Tyagi said while speaking to media on the occasion of Krishnam’s nomination from Lucknow.“This government is anti-Hindu religion, it is hiding behind the mask of Sanatan Dharm to fool people. The community of saints has decided to oppose this government. We have decided that if there is no Ram Mandir, we don’t need Modi,” Tyagi added.More than 50,000 saints will hold a mega road show to tell people about the “realities of the Modi government”, Tyagi said.“The entire community of saints will be holding road shows and chaupals. We will be going to people and telling them that Modi government is fooling them in the name of religion and Ram Mandir. The community is unhappy with Modi over the non-fulfillment of promises made to the people. More than 50,000 saints are going to hold a grand road show.”Earlier, after the announcement of his candidature from the Lucknow parliamentary seat, Krishnam had tweeted, “Lucknow is the land of Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb and Indian culture. I am grateful to the Congress leadership for giving me a chance to contest from Lucknow. With the blessings of God and your support, ‘love’ will win and ‘hate’ will be defeated.”Krishnam, founder of Shri Kalki Foundation and Pitadhishwar of Kalkidham in Sambhal, had lost the 2014 elections from Sambhal.