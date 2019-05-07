Take the pledge to vote

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life.
1-min read

Computer Baba, Once an Aide of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Prays With Hundreds of Seers for Digvijaya Singh's Victory

Digvijaya Singh, along with his wife, participated in the rituals and sought blessings of the seers who were led by Namdev Das Tyagi or Computer Baba, a self-styled god man and once a close aide of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:May 7, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
ongress leader Digvijaya Singh performs 'pooja' in the presence of Computer Baba, at the venue where he is camping along with thousands of sadhus to undertake Hat Yog.
Bhopal: The tussle between the BJP and the Congress to strike a religious note with voters through their candidates continued on Tuesday, after hundreds of seers under the tutelage of Computer Baba, gathered in Bhopal to perform Hath yoga in favour of Congress’ Digvijaya Singh.

Singh, along with his wife, participated in the rituals and sought blessings of the seers who were led by Namdev Das Tyagi or Computer Baba, a self-styled godman and once a close aide of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Computer Baba, who was given the status of Minister of State by Chouhan, switched camps and announced to back the Congress in the assembly polls.

The three-day event taking place at the Saifia College ground in the state capital will culminate into a roadshow on May 9.

Braving a scorching 40 degrees of heat, the seers beat drums, before they sat in unison for Hath Yoga, which is performed by meditating around a bunch of cow dung cakes.

Computer baba said that the election for them was a fight between dharma and adharma. Since Singh, according to him, is a ‘dharma premi’, such rituals in his favour will continue, he added.
The godman added that unlike Chouhan, who the seer accused of corruption and illegal mining along the banks of Narmada River, Singh is a ‘Naramada premi’.

Recently, Mahamandleshwar Viaragyanand from Gujarat had also announced to perform a red chilli yagna to make Singh victorious. A leading Jain Pushpdant Sagar saint, too, extended support to Singh’s candidature who has been seen in the company of seers regularly since he filed his nomination..

Singh’s excessive inclination to religious events is seen as a move to negate BJP’s candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur’s image as religious poster girl. When asked about Singh's camaraderie of havans with seers, Pragya Thakur told News18 that she is not a 'scapegoat'. "In fact, they should stop torturing saints," she added.

| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
