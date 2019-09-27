'Concern for Vote Bank Bigger than National Interest?' JP Nadda Attacks Mamata Over Her Stand on Article 370
Nadda, who was addressing a seminar of abolition of Article 370 here, questioned the patriotism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for opposing the scrapping of the article and said his statement was used by Pakistan in United Nations to oppose the move.
File photo of JP Nadda.(Image: Reuters)
Kolkata: BJP working president JP Nadda Friday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her opposition to abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and claimed that time is over her government.
Nadda, who was addressing a seminar of abolition of Article 370 here, questioned the patriotism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for opposing the scrapping of the article and said his statement was used by Pakistan in United Nations to oppose the move.
Banerjee is so busy in the politics of appeasement that national interest has taken backseat for her.
"The writing on the wall is clear. The time of her government is over. It's only a matter of time that BJP comes to power in Bengal," he said.
"Is (the concern for) vote bank bigger than national interest for Mamata Banerjee? She should answer why her party opposed the move to integrate the country," he said.
Criticising Rahul Gandhi, Nadda said "Look at the statements made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. His statements were used by Pakistan to oppose the India in United Nations. Is this nationalism? Is this patriotism?" Nadda asked.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saw #ChickenNoodleSoup Trending on Social Media? You Can Thank BTS Army for It
- MS Dhoni Rides His Kawasaki Ninja H2 Worth Rs 34.99 Lakh: Watch Video
- Nach Baliye 9's Faisal Khan Calls Relationship with Muskaan Kataria 'Biggest Mistake' of His Life
- OnePlus 7T Review: A Whole Lot of Wow, And a Hint of The OnePlus 7 Pro
- US Military Warning, Shooting Victims' Plea: Why Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' is Being Labelled Dangerous