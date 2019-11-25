Concerned over Social Media Posts, Yuva Morcha Leader Files Missing Complaint for Rahul Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram: A Yuva Morcha leader on Monday filed a missing complaint with the police to find Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The complaint was filed at the Edakkad police station in Malappuram by Yuva Morcha state Secretary Aji Thomas.

In his complaint, Thomas stated that he is concerned and anxious over social media reports claiming that Rahul Gandhi has gone missing.

"The absence of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi s/o Rajeev Gandhi, in his constituency and while the parliament session is in progress, draws attention. Social Media reports suggest that he is missing. Being a voter and a citizen in his constituency, I'm really concerned about this," the complaint said.

He requested the police to consider his petition, find the MP and inform him regarding the same.

The Edakkad police has confirmed that they have received a complaint. However, they have decided not to file an FIR as the complaint seems to be politically motivated.

