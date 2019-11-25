Concerned over Social Media Posts, Yuva Morcha Leader Files Missing Complaint for Rahul Gandhi
In his complaint, Thomas stated that he is concerned and anxious over social media reports claiming that Rahul Gandhi has gone missing.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Thiruvananthapuram: A Yuva Morcha leader on Monday filed a missing complaint with the police to find Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The complaint was filed at the Edakkad police station in Malappuram by Yuva Morcha state Secretary Aji Thomas.
In his complaint, Thomas stated that he is concerned and anxious over social media reports claiming that Rahul Gandhi has gone missing.
"The absence of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi s/o Rajeev Gandhi, in his constituency and while the parliament session is in progress, draws attention. Social Media reports suggest that he is missing. Being a voter and a citizen in his constituency, I'm really concerned about this," the complaint said.
He requested the police to consider his petition, find the MP and inform him regarding the same.
The Edakkad police has confirmed that they have received a complaint. However, they have decided not to file an FIR as the complaint seems to be politically motivated.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tesla Cybertruck Receives Almost 150,000 Orders In Just Two Days After Revealing
- Aparajitha Ayodhya: Kangana Ranaut Debuts as Producer with Film on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Case
- Raveena Tandon Says Shah Rukh Khan Thinks She's the 'Best-scented Heroine'
- Sai Praneeth Gets Engaged, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Attend Ceremony
- Manavaditya Singh Rathore, Anushka Singh Bhati Win Mixed Trap Gold For Rajasthan