Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has backed actor Suriya's statements on the National Education policy, lashing out at both the ruling AIADMK-led state government and the Centre.

In a statement on Twitter, Kamal Haasan said he agreed with many points raised by Suriya regarding the draft educational policy.

"I agree with many of the points Suriya raises and he has my support. I condemn the autocratic attitude of the Centre and the State. Suriya has every right to talk about education as he and his family have done a lot for the educational development of the poor," said the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief.

In a media address on July 13, Suriya said that the National Education policy sought to impose entrance and qualifying examination on students and the three-language formula in Tamil Nadu.

"Three languages are imposed in early education, and public school students are the most vulnerable to the three-language formula imposition. Sixty percent of the students are studying in government schools and hence it is important to discuss the new education policy as there is a dearth of teachers in these schools," Suriya said.

Suriya has drawn flak from the AIADMK and BJP over his views on the draft educational policy.

While the AIADMK had said it cannot respond to 'half-baked' statements made by the actor, BJP state chief Tamilisai Soundararajan said people who have no idea on NEP are talking about it.