Condemning Statue Vandalisation, Chirag Paswan Calls for Protests

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday condemned the vandalisation of statues in various parts of the country and asked party workers to protest at places where such incidents have taken place.He said the party workers should raise their voice against such incidents without considering which party was ruling in the state where the vandalism has taken place as the protest would be against the anti-social elements and not directed towards the state governments.There have been incidents of vandalism of statues. Starting from Tripura, it has become a chain action Lok Janshakti Party strongly condemns such incidents, said Chirag Paswan, son of party president Ram Vilas Paswan.He said in India different ideologies exists together with "unity of diversity" being its hallmark.If anybody does not agree with (the) other's ideology, it does not mean that one should indulge in violence or resort to anti-social activities. Such actions cannot be approved, Chirag Paswan said while addressing the party's national executive meeting here.He asked the party activists to go to those areas where such incidents have taken place and condemn and protest against such actions.Referring to incidents of vandalisation of statues in Uttar Pradesh, he said he would urge Ram Vilas Paswan to discuss the issue with chief minister Yogi Adityanath.We are protesting against those people who are vandalising the statues and not against the government. We are protesting against the ant-social elements and ask the central and the state governments to stop such incidents, he said.Stressing that the existence of the party was based on its ideology, Chirag said the LJP always stood with the Dalits, the minorities, the backward and the poor.If there are any atrocities on poor people anywhere, the Lok Janshakti Party will stand with them and raise voice against the injustice. We will forget whether we are in alliance or which party is in power in that state, he said.Chirag said the chief ministers of the BJP and the NDA-ally parties have have time and again stated that injustice to the poor should not happen anywhere.He also advocated setting up a youth commission on the lines of national women and minority commissions.Chirag Paswan said it would serve as one stop solution to the problems being faced by the youth in India.He also asked the party workers to work towards strengthening the party down to booth level so that it could play an important role in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and ensure the NDA comes to power again and Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister.Ram Vilas Paswan reiterated the party's demand of job reservation for the SCs and STs in private sector, inclusion of areas with more than 20 percent Dalit population under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana and provision of Rs 5,000 crore to incentivise the farmers on account of reduction in agriculture land.Asked about the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ministers quitting the Cabinet, he said the NDA alliance was "united" and there were no cracks in it. he also appealed to the TDP leaders to reconsider their decision.