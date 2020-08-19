Condition of Pranab Mukherjee Worsens as Former President Develops Lung Infection

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee deteriorated on Wednesday as he developed features of lung infection, the Army's Research and Referral hospital said. He continues to be on ventilator support.

The 84-year-old former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10. He was operated for removal of a clot in the brain and has been in a coma ever since. He also tested positive for Covid-19.

"There has been a decline in the medical condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee as he has developed features of lung infection. He continues to be on ventilatory support and is currently being managed by a team of specialists," a statement from the hospital said. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.