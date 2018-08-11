English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Conditions for Women Have Degraded by 3,000 Years: Rahul Gandhi Sounds Poll Bugle in Jaipur
The Congress chief also accused the BJP-led central government of ignoring farmers’ plight and granting loan waivers to big businessmen.
Rahul Gandhi at the Jaipur rally on Saturday. (Image: Twitter/Congress)
Jaipur: With elections in Rajasthan due in a few months, Congress president Rahul Gandhi kick-started his poll campaign in the state from capital Jaipur on Saturday and took a direct aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying conditions for India’s women have degraded not just by 70 years, but “3,000 years”.
Gandhi said, “Thanks to your government, living conditions for women in India have gone back not just by 70 years, but 3,000 years.”
He added, “Not just women. Your promise was to uplift small farmers and businessmen as well.”
The Congress leader also added that women can’t step out of their houses without any fear and that the Modi and Vasundhara Raje governments do not care about the welfare of people.
“PM Modi had promised two crore jobs, Rs 15 lakhs in every account and women's safety, but he has failed on all fronts. When I raised the issue of Rafale deal and corruption in Parliament, PM Modi did not spare a minute to answer my questions. He could not look me in the eye,” said Gandhi.
The Congress chief also accused the BJP-led central government of ignoring farmers’ plight and granting loan waivers to big businessmen.
“In the last two years, Modi Ji's government has waived off loans worth Rs 2,00,000 crore of 15 businessmen. I asked for loan waivers for farmers, to which his response was silence,” Gandhi said at a rally in Jaipur’s Ramlila Ground.
"When industrialists don’t repay loans, it is called a non-performing asset but when a farmer is unable to repay, he is called a defaulter. The PM hugs industrialists but not farmers," he added.
Gandhi then went back to the pet issue of Rafale deal and said how PM Modi's government has purchased fighter jets from France at triple the rate at which the UPA government had bought them.
"UPA government had bought an airplane for Rs 540 crore while PM Modi gave Rs 1,600 crore to the French company for one aircraft," Gandhi said.
Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said people were fed up of the BJP’s misrule in the state where lynchings had become common.
Gandhi was received at the Jaipur airport by Congress general secretary Avinash Pandey, in-charge of party affairs in Rajasthan, and Ashok Gehlot, and state Congress president Sachin Pilot among others.
Thousands of the party workers gathered in the city for the Congress chief's road show and a meeting at Ramlila Ground.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
