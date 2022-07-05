Kerala minister Saji Cheriyan has courted controversy by criticising the Constitution, saying it “condones exploitation” and is written in a way that helps to “plunder” the people of the country, prompting condemnation from various quarters.

The issue came to light when local TV channels on Tuesday aired a speech the CPI(M) leader gave recently during a political programme at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district.

“The Indian constitution is written in a way to plunder people. The constitution written by Indians was dictated by the British. It has been implemented for 75 years. I won’t agree, whatever others say, India has written an ‘attractive’ constitution that can be used to pillage. Yes, there are indeed some references like secularism and democracy added in a few places but this is a constitution designed for looting,” the minister said in Malayalam.

The minister was inaugurating a programme to felicitate the weekly political commentary programme by the area committee of CPI(M) at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district on its 100th episode, on Sunday. He made the comments in the presence of two members of the state assembly, Mathew T Thomas of Janata Dal (S) and Pramod Narayan of Kerala Congress (M), both constituents of the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

“I did not make any statement against the Constitution,” Cheriyan said on Tuesday in a statement. “The news reports that I have made denigrating statements against the Constitution are distorted versions by the media. I was expressing the concern as a public servant that a large majority in the country are not getting the benefits of social justice. However, I express my regrets if my words through which I tried to state this feeling assertively, were distorted and spread in a wrong manner.”

The Mallapally Area Committee of CPI(M), which hosted the programme, removed the video of the speech from its Facebook page after it triggered a controversy.

The minister’s remarks have evoked a strong reaction. Leader of opposition in the assembly VD Satheesan of the Congress demanded the resignation or sacking of the minister for fisheries, culture, and youth affairs.

“It looks like the minister is unaware of the dignity of the Constitution. He must resign. Else he should be sacked,” he said.

BJP state president K Surendran termed Cherian’s statement a “violation of oath of office and treason”.

“A case for treason must be charged against Saji Cheriyan after kicking him out of the cabinet,” he said. “It’s not a slip of the tongue. He insulted the judiciary too.”

While the opposition is using the speech as ammunition to attack the state government, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought an explanation from the minister about his remarks.

“I came to know that the chief minister has already asked for an explanation,” said governor Arif Mohammad Khan. “I have not sought a report, but I am keeping a watch on what is coming in the media and I am absolutely sure, confident that everyone will try to be faithful to the oath which they have taken. The only thing which I expect is that we, all the citizens of India, have a duty to uphold the Constitution and the law. And those who are charged with the special responsibilities, holding elected offices, take an oath before they enter into the office to uphold the Constitution and law. I hope with all sincerity that everyone will be conscious of one’s responsibilities.”

KP Udayabhanu, CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district secretary, however, said that the minister did not make any statement against the Constitution and was misquoted by the media.

“The Indian Constitution is the best constitution. The minister meant that our country continues to be plagued by numerous problems even after having such a Constitution,” he said.

