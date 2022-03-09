Confident BJP, Hopeful Congress Gear Up for Manipur Assembly Election Results

With exit polls predicting it to win the Manipur assembly elections 2022, a confident BJP is looking forward to the counting of votes on Thursday, even as a hopeful Congress looks to prevent its rival from returning to power in the state. While the two major parties are expected to be the main protagonists as political drama unfolds in the next few days, others like the National People’s Party (NPP), Naga People’s Front (NPF) and JD(U) could also play crucial roles in the event of a mixed result with no single party securing a majority.

At the BJP’s state office in the heart of Imphal, the mood is upbeat with workers busy cleaning the office premises and erecting fresh party flags on the boundary wall, preparing for Thursday’s results. An office-bearer, who asked not to be identified, said that preparations are underway to felicitate winning candidates when the results are out.

Meanwhile, at the Congress party office less than a kilometre away from the BJP office, it’s a quiet affair with the staff going about business as usual with no elaborate arrangements. Ahead of the polls, Manipur BJP president A Sharda Devi had predicted that the party would win over 40 seats out of a total of 60 constituencies in the 2022 assembly elections. The party has contested in all 60 seats. In an interview with .

