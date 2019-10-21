Take the pledge to vote

Confident of Forming Govt in Haryana, Dushyant Chautala Reaches Polling Booth With Family on Tractor

Dushyant Chautala is confident of the forming the next government. He admitted that support extended by rebel state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar would help his party getting maximum seats.

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala & his family arrive on a tractor to cast their votes at a polling booth in Sirsa. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

Chandigarh: At a Jat-dominated seat in Haryana, Dushyant Chautala, 31, who is leading young outfit Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), a breakaway faction of the once prominent Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), reached a polling booth in Sirsa by riding on a tractor. His mother Naina Chautala and his wife were riding with him.

"People (in Haryana) are looking for a change and that is why we reached the polling booth with a mode of transportation that is our identity," he told the media.

Chautala is confident of the forming the next government. He admitted that support extended by rebel state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar would help his party getting maximum seats.

"Boond-boond se sagar bharta hai (every drop contributes to the ocean). So is people (Tanwar) joining our party -- strengthening our base," he added.

Chautala is being seen as the real inheritor of his great grandfather and former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal's political legacy.

The Chautala clan in the poll arena are Abhay Singh, Dushyant, Naina, Ranjit Singh and Aditya Devi Lal.

Dushyant Chautala is contesting from Uchana Kalan in Jind district. His party is contesting all the 90 Assembly seats.

So is his estranged uncle and Devi Lal's grandson Abhay Singh Chautala, who is contesting from Ellenabad in Sirsa.

Sitting legislator Naina Chautala is contesting from Badhra in Bhiwani district via his son's outfit JJP.

The BJP has fielded Devi Lal's grandson Aditya Devi Lal from Dabwali in Sirsa district.

Devi Lal's son Ranjit Singh has fielded himself as an Independent from Rania in Sirsa district after the Congress denied him a ticket.

The voting will continue till 6 pm in Haryana.

