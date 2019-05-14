Take the pledge to vote

Confident of Victory, Team Jagan Shifts Base to Seat of Power in Amravati

Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress is busy relocating its office from Lotus Pond in Hyderabad to a newly constructed building at Tadepalli in the capital region.

Medabayani Balakrishna | News18

Updated:May 14, 2019, 8:04 PM IST
All the belongings of the party was shifted to the party’s new office in Amaravati on Tuesday. (News18)
Hyderabad: With only a few days left for the Assembly and Lok Sabha election results to be declared, opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is gearing up to shift base in Andhra Pradesh’s new capital, Amaravati.

Reddy-led YSR Congress (YSRC) is busy relocating its office from Lotus Pond in Hyderabad to a newly constructed building at Tadepalli in the capital region.

All the belongings of the party, including furniture, was shifted to the party’s new office in Amaravati on Tuesday.

Confident of coming to power by routing the N Chandrababu Naidu government, Reddy is expected to shift to Amaravati on May 21, two days before the results are to be declared.

Along with Reddy, other Hyderabad-based party leaders are likely to shift base soon.

Sources said Reddy has convened a meeting of senior party functionaries on May 16 to make preparations for the counting day.

“This is nothing new. We had planned to shift the party’s headquarters long ago. Now, it is time for the YSRC’s activities to be shifted completely to Amaravati. Our party will come to power in Andhra Pradesh,” party spokesperson E Rajashekar Reddy told News18.

In February, Jagan held a house-warming function at his new residence at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

A few months after the state was bifurcated in 2014, Naidu had relocated to Amaravati. However, Reddy had continued to operate from Hyderabad.

Sources said, Reddy hoped his switching base would also help project himself as more accessible to the people of Andhra Pradesh.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
