Confident of Winning Municipal Polls, Didi's Blessings With Me: CM's Sister-in-Law Kajari Banerjee Opens Up on Debut

Debutant Kajari Banerjee, the sister-in-law of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and a TMC candidate in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election, is ‘confident of winning the polls.’

Kajari has become the second member of the CM’s family to jump into the electoral fray after her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. She is contesting from ward number 73.“I am confident of each and every house of this region, I have grown up here, it’s like pujo to me. Due to the weather, people are coming in late,” Kajari told News18.

Responding to whether she took advice from CM Mamata for debut elections, Kajari said, “I went to her yesterday and took advice from her. She has given me all her blessings and asked me to be cautious. I have always been with her in all the polls and she is with me, I know.”

Amid allegations by the BJP that party members are not allowed to vote, she said that these are false allegations, they are voting. “I don’t know what is happening in North Kolkata and other places but it’s true there is no opposition,” she added.

Kajari’s husband and CM Mamata’s brother Kartick Banerjee who has been helping his wife during campaigns and taking rounds of Ward 73, told News18 that he is always fighting for his didi and will continue to do so.

Ward 73 falls under Mamata Banerjee’s Bhabanipur constituency, which made the CM victorious by more than 6,000 votes in the recent bypolls.

