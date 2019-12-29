Conflict of Interest? After Amruta Fadnavis Alleges Vendetta, Priyanka Chaturvedi Questions Axis Bank Link

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday hit out at former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta after the Thane Municipal Corporation, ruled by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, decided to shift its salary accounts from Axis Bank, where Amruta holds a senior position, to a nationalised bank.

Responding to her interview where Amruta claimed that the decision was an attempt to “target Devendra and me”, Chaturvedi said on Twitter: “Surprised that she is calling it vendetta because if it were, she agrees that the fmr CM favoured moving accounts to Axis Bank as she was employed there. If decision to move accounts was business as usual with zilch involvement of her&fmr CM then where is the question of targeting?”

She added: “In fact, after reading the interview I urge the Maharashtra government to investigate how moving accounts to Axis bank isn’t a clear case of conflict of interest. Also investigate whether any/ how much CSR was given to the BJP schemes by Axis Bank after moving the accounts?”

Last but not the least, a tip to Ms. Fadnavis, judging Maharashtra and teaching Maharashtrians what to do definitely doesn’t come under the purview of an employee of @AxisBank . Those who scribble walls should learn to read the writing on the wall. Jai Maharashtra. https://t.co/oL8kUKieq6 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 29, 2019

Amruta, in an interview to a daily, had said she won't back down in her criticism of the Sena-led government. "The accounts were bagged by Axis bank much before I married Devendra… during the tenure of the Congress-NCP regime. Private banks are also Indian banks and provide superior technological services. The government should think rationally. By doing this( shifting the accounts), they (the government) are trying to target Devendra and me.”

She further told the paper: "Devendra never targeted people. This is against freedom of speech and both I and Devendra will not be silenced. If I feel there is something wrong or some decision impacts the people wrongly, then I will raise the issue."

There have also been reports that Axis bank may lose Maharashtra police departments salary accounts, worth Rs 11,000 crore annually, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led regime mulling to transfer them to a public sector bank.

Chaturvedi and Amruta Fadnavis earlier also had a war of words on social media over reports that the Uddhav Thackeray government was planning to cut down around 1,000 trees in Aurangabad to build a memorial for Bal Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed the government in Maharashtra last month after the Thackeray-led party parted ways with pre-poll ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post.

