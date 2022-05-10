Confusion Over, Babul Supriyo to Take Oath as TMC MLA on May 11

West Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee on Wednesday would administer the oath to playback singer-turned politician Babul Supriyo who was recently elected as a Trinamool Congress MLA from the Ballygunge seat, an official said. The swearing-in of Supriyo had run into troubled waters as Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee locked horns over the procedure that needs to be followed regarding the ceremony.

Though Supriyo was elected on April 16, confusion prevailed over his oath-taking ceremony after the Governor had designated the Deputy Speaker, instead of the Speaker, to administer the oath. However, Asish Banerjee had said that he would not be able to execute the job.

The Speaker said on Tuesday, "The Deputy Speaker would administer the oath of Babul Supriyo on Wednesday afternoon." The Speaker had earlier claimed that the swearing-in of a public representative cannot be held ransom to conditions. He had said it was for the Governor to decide on the date for the swearing-in of the TMC MLA and the inordinate delay in it will cause suffering to the electorate of the Ballygunge constituency.

The by-election to the Ballygunge assembly seat was held on April 12, and the result was declared on April 16. Supriyo, a former minister of state in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, had quit BJP in a huff after being dropped from the post and had joined the TMC.

After giving up his Lok Sabha membership, which he had bagged on a BJP ticket, Supriyo was nominated by the ruling TMC for the Ballygunge assembly seat. The politician had appealed to the Governor through Twitter for allowing the Speaker to administer the oath, but Dhankhar had said on the micro-blogging site that the public domain was not the place for making such a request.

